PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT) Upgraded by TD Cowen to “Strong-Buy” Rating

TD Cowen upgraded shares of PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PureCycle Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PCT

PureCycle Technologies Stock Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:PCT opened at $13.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.45. PureCycle Technologies has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $15.58. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.80.

PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCT. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 286.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 775.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 158.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 141.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.