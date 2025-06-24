Family Legacy Inc. Acquires 159 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,601 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 296.0% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI opened at $221.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.87 and a 1 year high of $228.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.67. The firm has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.75.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 51.81% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.06%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DRI shares. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Darden Restaurants from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, June 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.27.

In other news, insider Laura B. Williamson sold 2,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.26, for a total transaction of $474,418.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,206.56. This represents a 18.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

