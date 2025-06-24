William Blair Has Positive View of Accenture FY2025 Earnings

Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Accenture in a report issued on Monday, June 23rd. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $12.83 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $12.62. The consensus estimate for Accenture’s current full-year earnings is $12.73 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Accenture’s FY2026 earnings at $13.81 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $14.58 EPS.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ACN. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Baird R W upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Accenture from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Accenture from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Accenture from $399.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.00.

Accenture stock opened at $295.03 on Tuesday. Accenture has a twelve month low of $273.19 and a twelve month high of $398.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $184.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $307.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

In other news, insider Angela Beatty sold 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.90, for a total transaction of $47,641.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,512,111.60. The trade was a 3.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $812,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,161,650. The trade was a 13.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,516 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,366 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

