Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Shares Purchased by Win Advisors Inc.

Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. owned 0.37% of Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 412.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:JSML opened at $65.91 on Tuesday. Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.84 and a fifty-two week high of $74.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.06. The company has a market cap of $183.23 million, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.

The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund.

