Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 1,244 Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lessened its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the first quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 37,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the period.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Price Performance

BATS:ICSH opened at $50.64 on Tuesday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 1 year low of $50.29 and a 1 year high of $50.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.55.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Profile

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

