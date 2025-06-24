Sheets Smith Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Up 1.3%

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $273.52 on Tuesday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $213.26 and a 52-week high of $280.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.85.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

