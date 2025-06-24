Helen Stephens Group LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Helen Stephens Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Bancshares comprises 0.6% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 487.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 368.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 349.5% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $69.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.87. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $58.59 and a one year high of $86.76. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.68.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $306.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.17 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.19%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PB. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.80.

In other news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $42,534.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,673. This trade represents a 1.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,400 shares of company stock worth $582,026. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

