Helen Stephens Group LLC Has $2.27 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Helen Stephens Group LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 49.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 0.6% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,881,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,290,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297,542 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,358,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,169,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,987 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 18,258,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,945,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,663 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11,651.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,444,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,417,582,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,606,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,130,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,092 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $104.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.34. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.29 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

