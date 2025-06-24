Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP) Shares Acquired by Helen Stephens Group LLC

Helen Stephens Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFGP. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,436,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,231,000 after buying an additional 135,136 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Master S Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,533,000. Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 78.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC now owns 141,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after buying an additional 62,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investors L.L.C. acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,384,000.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of DFGP stock opened at $54.17 on Tuesday. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $55.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.29.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.0358 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th.

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

