Helen Stephens Group LLC Purchases 405 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Helen Stephens Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 199,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 1.8% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $6,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 94,866.7% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAI opened at $34.07 on Tuesday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $27.67 and a 1 year high of $34.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.80.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.