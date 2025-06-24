Helen Stephens Group LLC Buys 48,753 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Helen Stephens Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 366,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,753 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises about 5.3% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Helen Stephens Group LLC owned about 0.19% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $18,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $53.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.36. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $61.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.05.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

