Sheets Smith Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 17.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,356 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 109,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 76.4% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 41,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pines Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 106.2% in the first quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IXN opened at $88.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.01. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $63.58 and a 12 month high of $89.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 1.23.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.