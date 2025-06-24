Win Advisors Inc. Invests $5.57 Million in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 183,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,567,000. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF comprises 2.9% of Win Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Win Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.16% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,993,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 356.7% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 97,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 76,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 157.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 64,597 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDLV opened at $32.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.48 million, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.56. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $27.11 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.23.

About Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (IDLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of about 200 stocks showing low price volatility pulled from the S&P Developed ex-US and South Korea LargeMidCap BMI Index. IDLV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

