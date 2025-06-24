Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC Has $315,000 Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Appaloosa LP lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 11,843,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,004,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,158 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $585,479,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,676,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $566,124,000 after purchasing an additional 438,537 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,093,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $431,906,000 after purchasing an additional 78,757 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,610,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $390,885,000 after purchasing an additional 752,275 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA opened at $113.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.22. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $71.80 and a 52 week high of $148.43.

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.83%.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Arete Research raised Alibaba Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Loop Capital set a $176.00 target price on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.21.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

