Professional Financial Advisors LLC Invests $235,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9,678.3% during the 4th quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 40,939 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after buying an additional 10,324 shares during the period. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $108.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.78. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $112.18. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

