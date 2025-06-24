Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at TD Cowen

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TD Cowen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cigna Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $360.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $388.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $388.00 to $362.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.39.

Cigna Group stock opened at $317.00 on Monday. Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $262.03 and a 1-year high of $370.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.52.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $65.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.39 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 18.63%. Cigna Group's revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,056,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,966,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,327 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Cigna Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,654,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,834,493,000 after buying an additional 98,715 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Cigna Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,889,733 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,924,722,000 after buying an additional 117,125 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Cigna Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,054,959 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,224,296,000 after buying an additional 154,420 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cigna Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,957,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,640,878,000 after buying an additional 101,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

