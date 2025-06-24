Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $296.25 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $303.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $283.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.