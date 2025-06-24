Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 22,174 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,732,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,174 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $124,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $3,365,658,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,339,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,411,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,855 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,369,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,430,742,000 after acquiring an additional 238,131 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 932.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,734,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,218,000 after acquiring an additional 14,210,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,914,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,338,000 after acquiring an additional 62,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.98.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $77.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.70 and a 200-day moving average of $72.88. The firm has a market cap of $250.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $81.50.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 12.15%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.