Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 29 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $80,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sava Infond d.o.o. increased its holdings in Booking by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. now owns 1,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,220,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Booking by 433.3% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,900,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Booking by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 17,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,072,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Booking from $5,600.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Booking from $4,567.00 to $4,692.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Booking from $5,360.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Booking from $5,550.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded Booking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,388.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,356.07, for a total value of $5,425,698.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,073,911.22. The trade was a 3.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,333.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5,195.63 and its 200 day moving average is $4,943.03. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,180.00 and a 12 month high of $5,639.70. The stock has a market cap of $173.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.57 by $7.24. Booking had a negative return on equity of 143.67% and a net margin of 22.58%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $20.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.89%.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.