Community Financial Services Group LLC Trims Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF)

Community Financial Services Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 24.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,959,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 15,698.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 816,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,540,000 after acquiring an additional 810,840 shares in the last quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,114,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 627,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,166,000 after acquiring an additional 241,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,006,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $863,099,000 after acquiring an additional 224,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CINF opened at $147.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.23. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $113.70 and a 52 week high of $161.75. The stock has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.37. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CINF. Wall Street Zen raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $182.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.40.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

