AIFG Consultants Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM)

AIFG Consultants Ltd. lowered its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF comprises 2.9% of AIFG Consultants Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. AIFG Consultants Ltd.’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 30.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $4,442,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 66.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $274,000.

Shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF stock opened at $53.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 1-year low of $46.23 and a 1-year high of $59.07.

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

