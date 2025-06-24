Raymond James Financial Predicts Keyera FY2029 Earnings

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Free Report) – Raymond James Financial issued their FY2029 EPS estimates for shares of Keyera in a report issued on Monday, June 23rd. Raymond James Financial analyst M. Barth expects that the company will post earnings of $3.81 per share for the year. Raymond James Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Keyera’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$47.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Keyera from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$45.50 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$46.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.18.

Shares of KEY opened at C$44.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$42.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$42.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.59. Keyera has a 1-year low of C$35.35 and a 1-year high of C$47.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.20%.

Keyera is a midstream energy business that operates primarily out of Alberta, Canada. Its primary lines of business consist of the gathering and processing of natural gas in western Canada, the storage, transportation, and liquids blending for NGLS and crude oil, and the marketing of NGLs, iso-octane, and crude oil.

