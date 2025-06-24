IMG Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,020 Shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTHI opened at $22.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.54. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $24.09.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

