IMG Wealth Management Inc. Raises Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN)

IMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January accounts for approximately 1.7% of IMG Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. IMG Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 7,207.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth $410,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth $415,000.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $39.84 on Tuesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98. The firm has a market cap of $258.16 million, a PE ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.80.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (UJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

