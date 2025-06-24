IMG Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QYLD. World Equity Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 17,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 118,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 45,226 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 189,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 12,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 44,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $16.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.30. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $18.89.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.1657 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.04%. This is a positive change from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

