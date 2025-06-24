Community Financial Services Group LLC Buys 713 Shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 396.0% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 68.4% in the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $245,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,105,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,036,665.92. This trade represents a 28.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $3,129,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,005,442. This trade represents a 51.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Up 0.0%

DHR opened at $196.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.14. Danaher Corporation has a 1-year low of $171.00 and a 1-year high of $281.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.80%. Analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 24.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHR. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $231.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Danaher

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.