Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $7.50 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $7,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,716,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,363,000 after buying an additional 24,596 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,657,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,861,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,030,000 after buying an additional 59,001 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,103,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,875,000 after buying an additional 335,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,688,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,073,000 after buying an additional 652,619 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDY opened at $134.48 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $119.83 and a one year high of $144.45. The company has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.51.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

