Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) vs. Polaris (NYSE:PII) Financial Contrast

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) and Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Polaris and Volcon”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Polaris alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polaris $7.18 billion 0.32 $110.80 million $0.72 56.20 Volcon $4.04 million 0.81 -$45.51 million N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Polaris has higher revenue and earnings than Volcon.

Polaris has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Volcon has a beta of -1.1, indicating that its stock price is 210% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.1% of Polaris shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Polaris shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Volcon shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Polaris and Volcon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polaris 0.58% 9.26% 2.16% Volcon -586.33% -294.90% -163.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Polaris and Volcon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polaris 1 12 1 0 2.00 Volcon 0 0 0 1 4.00

Polaris presently has a consensus price target of $45.27, indicating a potential upside of 11.88%. Given Polaris’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Polaris is more favorable than Volcon.

Summary

Polaris beats Volcon on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Polaris

(Get Free Report)

Polaris Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats. It also provides ORV accessories comprising winches, bumper/brushguards, plows, racks, wheels and tires, pull-behinds, cab systems, lighting and audio systems, cargo box accessories, tracks, and oil; snowmobile accessories, which include covers, traction products, reverse kits, electric starters, tracks, bags, windshields, oil, and lubricants; and motorcycle accessories, such as saddle bags, handlebars, backrests, exhausts, windshields, seats, oil, and various chrome accessories. In addition, the company offers light duty hauling and passenger vehicles; gear and apparel, such as helmets, goggles, jackets, gloves, boots, bibs, hats, pants, and leathers; and pontoon and deck boats. The company provides its products through dealers and distributors, and online; and retail and e-commerce marketplaces. The company was formerly known as Polaris Industries Inc. Polaris Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Medina, Minnesota.

About Volcon

(Get Free Report)

Volcon, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications. The company was formerly known as Frog ePowersports, Inc. and changed its name to Volcon, Inc. in October 2020. Volcon, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Round Rock, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.