Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,807 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 16,514 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $21,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 1,007.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $166,883.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 520,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,332,475.50. This trade represents a 0.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $2,493,888.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,972,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,166,630.71. This represents a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,419 shares of company stock valued at $14,295,650 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of WMT opened at $97.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.83, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.15. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.55 and a twelve month high of $105.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Walmart

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.