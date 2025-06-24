Chijet Motor (NASDAQ:CJET) vs. Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Head-To-Head Survey

Chijet Motor (NASDAQ:CJET – Get Free Report) and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.3% of Rivian Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of Chijet Motor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Rivian Automotive shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Chijet Motor alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chijet Motor and Rivian Automotive”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chijet Motor N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Rivian Automotive $4.97 billion 3.11 -$4.75 billion ($3.72) -3.67

Chijet Motor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rivian Automotive.

Profitability

This table compares Chijet Motor and Rivian Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chijet Motor N/A N/A N/A Rivian Automotive -76.83% -60.64% -25.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Chijet Motor and Rivian Automotive, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chijet Motor 0 0 0 0 0.00 Rivian Automotive 3 18 6 0 2.11

Rivian Automotive has a consensus price target of $14.33, indicating a potential upside of 4.95%. Given Rivian Automotive’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rivian Automotive is more favorable than Chijet Motor.

Risk and Volatility

Chijet Motor has a beta of -1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 260% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rivian Automotive has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rivian Automotive beats Chijet Motor on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chijet Motor

(Get Free Report)

Chijet Motor Company, Inc. engages in the research and development, production, and sale of new energy vehicles. It offers battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name. It provides consumer services, such as digital financing and leasing, telematics-based insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, software services, and charging solutions. In addition, the company designs, develops, manufactures, and operates the Rivian Adventure Network Direct Current fast chargers, and offers access to Combined Charging Standard, as well as FleetOS, a proprietary, end-to-end centralized fleet management subscription platform. Further, it offers Rivian Commercial Van platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Rivian Automotive, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Chijet Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chijet Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.