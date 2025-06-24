Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 10,005 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 28.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,005 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $8,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 223.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,882,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,271.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after purchasing an additional 31,863 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $218.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.17. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.72 and a fifty-two week high of $222.64.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.3161 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

