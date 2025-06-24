CyberAgent (CYAGF) versus Its Peers Financial Contrast

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Free Report) is one of 71 publicly-traded companies in the “INTERNET SERVICES” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare CyberAgent to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.
Profitability
This table compares CyberAgent and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CyberAgent
|2.71%
|10.71%
|5.26%
|CyberAgent Competitors
|-16.13%
|-15.99%
|0.94%
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares CyberAgent and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CyberAgent
|$5.35 billion
|$108.86 million
|31.08
|CyberAgent Competitors
|$19.79 billion
|$4.48 billion
|4.15
Institutional and Insider Ownership
42.4% of shares of all “INTERNET SERVICES” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.7% of shares of all “INTERNET SERVICES” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings for CyberAgent and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|CyberAgent
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2.00
|CyberAgent Competitors
|563
|2424
|5617
|220
|2.62
As a group, “INTERNET SERVICES” companies have a potential upside of 19.64%. Given CyberAgent’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CyberAgent has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Risk & Volatility
CyberAgent has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CyberAgent’s rivals have a beta of 2.66, indicating that their average stock price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
CyberAgent rivals beat CyberAgent on 9 of the 13 factors compared.
About CyberAgent
CyberAgent, Inc. engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games. In addition, the company operates a programming school for kids and provides application and reward points exchange platform services; artificial intelligence services; and digital transformation services. CyberAgent, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.
Receive News & Ratings for CyberAgent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberAgent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.