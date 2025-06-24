YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 25,637 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,637 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,123,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 142,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after buying an additional 10,442 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.50. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $50.75.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

