Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Position Reduced by Embree Financial Group

Embree Financial Group decreased its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,952 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Embree Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Embree Financial Group owned 0.07% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $7,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 450,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas now owns 728,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,007,000 after purchasing an additional 12,652 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC now owns 371,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,204,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 39,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $41.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $35.38 and a 1 year high of $44.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.04.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

