Embree Financial Group Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB)

Embree Financial Group decreased its stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the quarter. Embree Financial Group owned approximately 0.08% of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 819.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 488.5% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 14,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 12,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $279,000.

Get Bitwise Bitcoin ETF alerts:

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BITB opened at $56.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.07. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $60.98.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitwise Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.