Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Sells 1,489 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.5% of Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.8%

VEA stock opened at $55.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $157.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $56.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.46.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

