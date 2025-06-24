Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Acquires New Stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 41,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PDBC. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 993,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,911,000 after acquiring an additional 335,600 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 89,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 18,243 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 75,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 23,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 139,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 9,078 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PDBC opened at $13.42 on Tuesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $14.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.17.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

