Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. Has $330,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 19,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPTL opened at $26.19 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $29.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.46.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

