Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Acquired by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,172 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 262.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period.

FNDA stock opened at $28.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF has a 12-month low of $23.49 and a 12-month high of $32.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.41.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

