Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. Lowers Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW)

Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. trimmed its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the period. Willis Towers Watson Public comprises about 3.9% of Cooper Investors PTY Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cooper Investors PTY Ltd.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $24,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter valued at $406,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 175,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,013,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total value of $505,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,783,316.50. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WTW. Barclays increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $302.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $373.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $344.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $371.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $356.30.

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $303.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of -607.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $308.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.46. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a fifty-two week low of $255.19 and a fifty-two week high of $344.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($0.14). Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently -736.00%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

