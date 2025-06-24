Systelligence LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Systelligence LLC trimmed its position in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 284,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,715 shares during the period. abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Systelligence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $9,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 138.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 28,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter.

Get abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of SIVR opened at $34.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.80. abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $35.52.

abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.