Systelligence LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:HYDB)

Systelligence LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,337 shares during the quarter. Systelligence LLC owned 0.28% of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF worth $4,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HYDB. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 391.8% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 113,300.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000.

BATS HYDB opened at $47.07 on Tuesday. iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.04 and a fifty-two week high of $48.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.87.

About iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

