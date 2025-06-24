Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Position Lessened by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. decreased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPWR. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $692.62 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $438.86 and a 1 year high of $959.64. The stock has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $650.43 and its 200-day moving average is $625.50.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.04. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 76.59%. The company had revenue of $637.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $850.00 to $820.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $665.00 to $695.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $644.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 target price (down from $925.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $789.42.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 776 shares in the company, valued at $504,400. The trade was a 11.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.00, for a total value of $8,412,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,515. The trade was a 74.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,200 shares of company stock worth $8,546,800. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

