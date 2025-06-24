Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Purchased by Systelligence LLC

Systelligence LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 114.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,910 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC now owns 69,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $82.12 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.66 and a 12-month high of $84.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.19 and a 200 day moving average of $80.97.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.328 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

