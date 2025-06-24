Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $3.65 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 74.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,165 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.1% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9%

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $60.97 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $68.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.06.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

