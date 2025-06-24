Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1,859.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPMO opened at $108.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.00. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $76.75 and a 1-year high of $109.93.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

