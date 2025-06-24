Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Makes New $350,000 Investment in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVDE. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA AVDE opened at $73.08 on Tuesday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $58.56 and a 1-year high of $74.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.96 and a 200-day moving average of $66.56. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.84.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.