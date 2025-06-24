WoodTrust Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW)

WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,856,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,626,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 44,878.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 259,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,340,000 after purchasing an additional 258,950 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,639,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 766,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $271,977,000 after purchasing an additional 107,115 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 4,780 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,673,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,550. This trade represents a 34.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John C. Watts sold 450 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.36, for a total value of $202,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,376.24. The trade was a 8.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,130 shares of company stock worth $2,726,412. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CW. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $357.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $444.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $432.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

CW stock opened at $476.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 52-week low of $258.85 and a 52-week high of $479.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $403.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.13.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.43. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $805.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.54%.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.