Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,077 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 155.8% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $10,803,456.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,682,322.18. The trade was a 61.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 527,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.83, for a total value of $59,482,509.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 938,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,918,147.03. This trade represents a 35.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,470,322 shares of company stock worth $167,441,630 in the last quarter. 42.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL stock opened at $118.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.25 and a fifty-two week high of $150.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.87.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 226.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DELL. UBS Group reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

