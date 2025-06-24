iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Holdings Increased by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 957,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,851 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 11.0% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp owned about 0.14% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $78,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,067,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,668,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,799 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 289.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,811,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806,736 shares during the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 7,363,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,777,000 after buying an additional 434,415 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 401.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,483,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,034,000 after buying an additional 3,589,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $258,750,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $86.98 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.15 and a 52-week high of $90.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.54 and a 200-day moving average of $81.92. The company has a market capitalization of $61.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

